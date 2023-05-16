Thalapathy Vijay To Join Hands With Venkat Prabhu For His Next?

Thalapathy Vijay fans may soon have another reason to celebrate as the Leo star has reportedly signed his next. If the reports are to be believed, the Varisu actor will be directed by Mankatha fame Venkat Prabhu in the untitled project next. Named Thalapathy 68 for now, the yet-to-be-announced drama has already made headlines. The rumour spread after a picture of the star posing with the director made it to social media.

As soon as the post appeared on the internet, netizens shared their excitement in the comment section. For those who do not know, it was earlier believed that Jawan maker Atlee will be donning the director’s cap for the movie. As the film has not been announced yet, further details are not available at the moment.

Advertisement

Over and above this, the grapevine also suggests that the Beast actor is also likely to join forces with actor and director Gopichand Malineni. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

After charming his way into our hearts yet again with Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay is presently occupied with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. The makers have already commenced the shoot for the much-awaited drama and have also concluded a lengthy schedule in Kashmir. Aside from the protagonist, Leo’s cast boasts some big names such as Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others.

Trisha Krishnan will reportedly be seen sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay after a long gap of 14 years. These two were last paired together in the 2008 drama, Kuruvi. Music director Anirudh Ravichander is providing the background score and songs for the movie, which is expected to reach the cinema halls by October this year.