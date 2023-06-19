62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships Concludes Successfully at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

The 62nd Inter-State Athletics Championships drew to a close today with another display of India’s finest athletes competing for supremacy at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. This tournament held particular significance as it served as the qualifying event for both the upcoming Asian Games and Asian Athletic Championships, determining the participation of athletes.

Its completion marked the second successful sporting event in Bhubaneswar this week, following the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023, which concluded on Sunday night. The closing ceremony recognized the finest performances of the five-day competition and was graced by dignitaries, including President, AFI, Adille Sumariwala, Secretary, Sports & Youth Services, Vineel Krishna, Planning Committee Chairman, Lalit Bhanot, Sr. Vice President, AFI, Anju Boddy George, and Treasurer, AFI, Dr Madhukant Pathak.

The presentation of awards began with shot putter Tajinder Singh Toor winning Best Athlete (Male) and hurdler Jyothi Yaraji winning Best Athlete (Female) while Tamil Nadu won the Team Championship (Male), and Uttar Pradesh won the Team Championship (Female). The most coveted award of the competition, the award for Overall Champion was given to Tamil Nadu as well.

Toor smashed his own Asian record with a huge throw of 21.77m on the concluding day to qualify for the World Championships. Jyothi Yarraji, who won gold medals in 100m and 100m.

Toor, representing Punjab, bettered his own Asian record of 21.49m, which he had set in 2021 at Patiala, with his third-round throw of 21.77m — the ninth-longest distance in the world this season — at the Kalinga Stadium.

President, AFI, Shri Adille Sumariwalla also spoke on the successful event, commending the infrastructure and extending his gratitude to the state of Odisha. “I would like to thank the government of Odisha for providing the absolute best facilities for athletes so that they can perform and qualify to the best of their abilities. Especially since this event was not planned for the month of June."

“In terms of facilities, this is probably the best location. It has a very good track so also the hospitality extended by the Odisha Government. The look and feel of this venue is also perfect for a competition," he added.

