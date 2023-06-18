Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Abhishek Verma Wins Individual Gold in Archery World Cup Stage 3

Abhishek Verma Wins Individual Gold in Archery World Cup Stage 3

Abhishek, winner of the compound team gold and an individual silver at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, defeated James Lutz of USA 148-146 on Saturday.

Advertisement

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 11:42 IST

Medellin (Colombia)

Abhishek Verma (AFP Imate)
Abhishek Verma (AFP Imate)

Abhishek Verma added a gold medal to India’s tally by clinching the top prize in the men’s compound individual final at the World Cup Stage 3 here.

The 33-year-old Abhishek, winner of the compound team gold and an individual silver at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, defeated James Lutz of USA 148-146 on Saturday.

Abhishek, the multiple World Cup gold medallist, who is making a comeback after missing the first two stages of the World Cup, had earlier stunned the world No 1 and top seed Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands 148-148 (10*-10) in a thrilling shoot-off to advance to the individual semifinal.

The eighth-seeded Verma then defeated Luccas Abreu of Brazil in the last-four clash, which helped him secure a place in the final.

Advertisement

This is Abhishek’s third individual World Cup gold, and his first since the 2021 Paris leg. He had won his maiden individual World Cup gold in Wroclaw (Poland) in 2015. He also has two silver and a bronze in the individual section of the World Cup.

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Dance Up A Storm, Let Loose At Karan Deol-Drisha's Wedding Reception
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Prabhas, Kriti's 'Adipurush' Dialogues To Be Revised Following Brutal Backlash | Good Or Bad Move?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • The Indian contingent, which has won one gold and three bronze medals so far, has a chance to further increase its tally as the recurve mixed team will compete for the bronze later on Sunday.

    The team beat France and Netherlands 6-0 to enter the semifinal but lost to Korea 5-3. They will now will fight for the bronze with Chinese Taipei.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: June 18, 2023, 11:42 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 11:42 IST
    Read More