Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Aditi Ashok Finishes Tied 4th in Mizuho Americas Cup

Aditi Ashok Finishes Tied 4th in Mizuho Americas Cup

Aditi, who started the final day at 9-under, was tied second after the third round.

Advertisement

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 21:58 IST

Jersey City (New Jersey)

Aditi Ashok (AFP Image)
Aditi Ashok (AFP Image)

Aditi Ashok logged her third successive top five finish as finished tied fourth at the Mizuho Americas Cup.

Aditi ended two shots behind the ultimate winner, Rose Zhang, who grabbed the glory in her maiden pro-event.

It was the first time since Beverly Hanson in 1951 that a player had won on their LPGA debut. Zhang shot 70-69-66-74 to be 9-under and beat Jennifer Kupcho (71-70-69-69) on the second play-off hole.

Hae Ran Ryu was third, while Aditi, Japan’s Ayaka Furue (69) and Korea’s Eun Hee Ji (71) were tied fourth.

Advertisement

Aditi, who started the final day at 9-under, was tied second after the third round.

Twice she reached double digits under-par and was very much on course for a maiden win before floundering towards the end.

Then came a nightmarish stretch with four bogeys in a span of seven holes from the ninth to the 15th. That saw her plummet to six-under.

A fight-back with back-to-back birdies on 16th and 17th got her to 8-under but even at tied third she was running out holes.

Aditi was 8-under and tied third at the 18th tee, but a bogey on that dropped her to 7-under and tied fourth as Hae Ran Ryu (70) was sole third.

The bogey on 18th was costly as she failed to make at least USD 50,000 in prize money but the bigger hurt was missing out on a win that was within her realms till she played the first eight holes during the day.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • After just three bogeys over the first three days, Aditi dropped twice that number on the final day against four birdies.

    Aditi now has a T-2, T-5 and T-4 in her last three stroke play events on LPGA and she is already in Top-20 of the Road to CME Globe (Order of Merit) and should be ranked higher than previous career-best 49th in world rankings when the new list comes out in a day.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: June 05, 2023, 21:58 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 21:58 IST
    Read More