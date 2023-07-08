Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Aditi Swami Becomes U-18 Compound World Champion

Aditi Swami defeated Leann Drake 142-136 in the final to become the Under-18 women's world champion

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 22:27 IST

Limerick

World Champion Aditi Swami (Twitter)

Rising archer Aditi Swami defeated Leann Drake of the USA to become the Under-18 women’s world champion on Saturday.

Fresh from breaking the Under-18 compound women qualifying record at last month’s World Cup, Aditi carried the momentum to the ongoing Youth World Championships to defeat Leann 142-136 in the final.

Dominating the contest from the first end, Aditi took a five-point lead at the halfway mark and sealed India’s fourth gold in the tournament.

Making her senior debut at the World Cup, Aditi had won a team bronze in Medellin, Colombia last month.

Aditi has also won an individual silver medal at the Asia Cup Leg 3 in Sharjah last year.

India have so far won eight medals that also includes one silver and three bronze.

    • The Indian archers are also in the hunt for a gold and bronze medal later on Saturday.

    Priyansh will face Alijaz Brenk of Slovenia in the U-21 compound men’s section, while Avneet Kaur will fight for a bronze against Hallie Boulton of England in the U-21 compound women’s section.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Ritayan Basu

    first published: July 08, 2023, 22:27 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 22:27 IST
