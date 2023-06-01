AEW Results: Kris Statlander Defends Her Title, Adam Cole and Britt Baker Beat Chris Jericho and Saraya

The latest episode of AEW, which took place at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, showcased all the fallout from the action-packed Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita spoke for the first time since their surprising betrayal of The Elite in the Anarchy during the Arena fight. TBS Champion Kris Statlander defended her title against Nyla Rose on the latest segment of AEW. Fans also heard a special announcement made by Tony Khan last night. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy was also in action during this week’s episode of AEW. Cassidy partnered with Darby Allin to face the tag team of The Gates of Agony’s Toa Linoa and Kaun.

Lucha Bros and Bandido vs Blackpool Combat Club

Lucha Bros- Penta el Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix- teamed up with Bandido to feature in the opening encounter of the Wednesday show against Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta. Blackpool Combat Club carried forward their winning momentum after seeing off the Lucha Bros and Bandido yesterday. Yuta came up with a seatbelt pin on Bandido to secure a win for his side.

Trent Beretta vs Swerve Strickland vs Big Bill

Trent Beretta was involved in a three-way fight against Swerve Strickland and Big Bill on this week’s episode of AEW. After featuring in the 21-Blackjack Battle Royal Sunday night at Double or Nothing, the three competitors renewed their rivalry in an intense fight yesterday. Strickland delivered a strong fight to emerge victorious. He produced a crucifix pin on Beretta to secure a resounding victory.

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs Gates of Agony

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin teamed up to face Toa Linoa and Kaun of Gates of Agony. The tag team fight was intense and succeeded in bewitching the fans. Despite putting up a commendable display, Gates of Agony had to concede a defeat last night.

Kris Statlander vs Nyla Rose

Kris Statlander defended her AEW TBS Championship in an Open Challenge Match against Nyla Rose. The challenger looked confident and produced a stellar fight but it was certainly not enough to clinch the title. Kris delivered a 450 splash to reclaim the title.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs Chris Jericho and Saraya

Adam Cole and Britt Baker teamed up to take part in the much-talked-about main event of the night against Chris Jericho and Saraya. This was another exciting fight and the Cole-Jericho rivalry did manage to grab eyeballs. But it was Cole who had the last laugh. Baker and Cole’s chemistry proved to be scintillating as they got the better of Jericho and Saraya.