Home » Sports » Alex de Minaur Eases Past Holger Rune to Reach Queen's Club Championships Final

Alex de Minaur Eases Past Holger Rune to Reach Queen's Club Championships Final

Alex de Minaur defeated Holger Rune 6-3 7-6(2) to book his place in the final of the Queen's Club Championships

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Reuters

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 20:38 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Alex de Minaur at the Queen's Club Championships (Reuters)
Alex de Minaur at the Queen's Club Championships (Reuters)

Australia’s Alex de Minaur reached the final of the Queen’s Club Championships with a 6-3 7-6(2) defeat of Danish second seed Holger Rune on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Rune had not dropped a set on the way to the semi-finals but found the livewire De Minaur a step too far as he fell short of his first final on grass.

De Minaur will face either Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz or unseeded American Sebastian Korda in Sunday’s final.

Alcaraz will reclaim the world number one ranking if he wins the prestigious Queen’s title which would ensure he would be the top seed at Wimbledon which starts on July 3.

World number 18 De Minaur, who put out home favourite Andy Murray earlier in the week, is aiming for his second career title on grass having won at Eastbourne in 2021.

He is the first Australian to reach the final at the pre-Wimbledon event since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006.

Two breaks of serve allowed him to cruise through the first set but he was pushed much harder in the second with both players forced to save break points.

    • But De Minaur’s greater experience on the slick lawns showed as he polished off the tiebreak.

    “I play pretty decent on the grass, I love playing on this court," he said. “Today was my best match so far this week. I just hope that I can go one better tomorrow."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: June 24, 2023, 20:15 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 20:38 IST
