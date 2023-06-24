Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Alexander Bublik Powers Past Alexander Zverev in Straight Sets to Reach Halle Open Final

Alexander Bublik Powers Past Alexander Zverev in Straight Sets to Reach Halle Open Final

Alexander Bublik defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-5 to book his place in the Halle Open final

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Reuters

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 20:03 IST

Halle

Alexander Bublik at Halle Open (Reuters)
Alexander Bublik at Halle Open (Reuters)

Kazakh Alexander Bublik broke Alexander Zverev once in each set to power past the German 6-3 7-5 on Saturday and reach the Halle Open final.

The 26-year-old Bublik, who regularly delivered first serves at speeds of more than 220 km per hour, gave his opponent no chance on his own serve to make his first final of the year as the grass season heads towards Wimbledon in just over a week.

Advertisement

Zverev, a two-time finalist in Halle, quickly dropped a break behind with Bublik racing to a 4-1 lead in the first set.

The German’s return was no match for the Kazakh’s thundering serve and Bublik quickly wrapped up the first set in 35 minutes.

Bublik, who reached his second tour semi-final of the season after Italian Jannik Sinner was forced to retire injured, had two more break chances at 3-3 but Zverev dug deep to stay in the contest.

However, the Kazakh played a flawless game at 5-5 to snatch the break he wanted with a superb crosscourt forehand winner and then served out the match.

top videos
  • Parineeti Chats With Paps | Upasana Posts Pic With Ram Charan, Daughter | Karan, Drisha On Honeymoon
  • Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan Get A Colourful Welcome As They Promote SatyaPrem Ki Katha In Jaipur
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE

    • The world number 48 will face either Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain or Russian Andrey Rublev in Sunday’s final.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: June 24, 2023, 20:03 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 20:03 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App