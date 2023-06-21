Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Alexandra Riley and Nastja Kolar Handed Lifetime Bans Over Match-fixing by ITIA

Kolar, a 28-year-old Slovene, committed 25 offences from 2015-20 and was fined $175,000. While American Riley committed 15 offences in the same period and was fined $50,000.

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 22:35 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Alexandra Riley (Twitter)

Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley were banned from the sport for life and fined as part of a match-fixing case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Wednesday.

Kolar, a 28-year-old Slovene, committed 25 offences from 2015-20 and was fined $175,000. Riley, an American, committed 15 offences in the same period and was fined $50,000.

The ITIA said the penalties reflected “the depth and significance of these breaches, which included contriving aspects of matches, wagering, facilitating wagering, courtsiding, conspiracy, and failing to report corrupt approaches." Courtsiding is a prohibited practice which involves the transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes.

The agency said, “Neither player showed any contrition or remorse for their actions."

     Kolar’s WTA ranking peaked inside the top 200 for both singles and doubles; Riley’s singles ranking reached No. 691 in 2015.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    first published: June 21, 2023, 22:35 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 22:35 IST
