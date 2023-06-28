Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
AlphaTauri to Undergo Major Changes Ahead of Formula 1 2024 Season, Red Bull Confirm

AlphaTauri will undergo a massive reboot with a new name and new sponsors set to be roped in as confirmed by Helmut Marko

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 22:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Alphatauri to undergo massive rebranding including a new name for the F1 team ahead of next season (Twitter Image)
Alphatauri to undergo massive rebranding including a new name for the F1 team ahead of next season (Twitter Image)

The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team will not be called AlphaTauri from the next season, and that’s not all, there are likely to be some big changes in the side, Red Bull have confirmed.

Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda’s racing team will be renamed ahead of the 2024 season, and according to the previous announcement, they are likely to get two new managers.

The Faenza-based formation’s current team of Vries and Tsunoda are also under the clouds of uncertainty ahead of a massive re-brand operation. AlphaTauri are currently experiencing some testing times.

Following the 2019 season, Toro Rosso was renamed as AlphaTauri, which was the name of the clothing brand. For the past year and a half, the F1 unit have struggled for results and with the AlphaTauri clothing brand itself struggling for profits, they are likely to have a hard time being the main sponsors of an F1 team which is an expensive job.

Therefore, plenty of changes could be in order. AlphaTauri in recent seasons have tried to manufacture their own parts as much as possible however, that might be about to change, with Helmut Marko confirming that they will be taking over ‘as much as possible’ from Red Bull.

During a recent interview with Austria’s Kleine Zeitung, the 80-year-old Red Bull adviser said, “The course is clear: Follow Red Bull Racing as far as the regulations allow. Designing your own is not the way."

“There will be new sponsors and a new name," he added, making a major revelation.

Currently, AlphaTauri are in the last spot in the constructors’ championship as they have only mustered to pick up two points, both of which were won by Tsunoda. It’s a far cry from a team which are closely related to world champions Red Bull racing. There remains uncertainty about the future of the two drivers, with Marko himself not too pleased about De Vries’ performances.

    “Yuki is having a very good season with unfortunate results and some penalties, but his performance is good. About him (De Vries), we are not satisfied, we are also looking at that," the veteran added.

