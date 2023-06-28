AlphaTauri to Undergo Major Changes Ahead of Formula 1 2024 Season, Red Bull Confirm

The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team will not be called AlphaTauri from the next season, and that’s not all, there are likely to be some big changes in the side, Red Bull have confirmed.

Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda’s racing team will be renamed ahead of the 2024 season, and according to the previous announcement, they are likely to get two new managers.

The Faenza-based formation’s current team of Vries and Tsunoda are also under the clouds of uncertainty ahead of a massive re-brand operation. AlphaTauri are currently experiencing some testing times.

Following the 2019 season, Toro Rosso was renamed as AlphaTauri, which was the name of the clothing brand. For the past year and a half, the F1 unit have struggled for results and with the AlphaTauri clothing brand itself struggling for profits, they are likely to have a hard time being the main sponsors of an F1 team which is an expensive job.

Therefore, plenty of changes could be in order. AlphaTauri in recent seasons have tried to manufacture their own parts as much as possible however, that might be about to change, with Helmut Marko confirming that they will be taking over ‘as much as possible’ from Red Bull.

During a recent interview with Austria’s Kleine Zeitung, the 80-year-old Red Bull adviser said, “The course is clear: Follow Red Bull Racing as far as the regulations allow. Designing your own is not the way."

“There will be new sponsors and a new name," he added, making a major revelation.

Currently, AlphaTauri are in the last spot in the constructors’ championship as they have only mustered to pick up two points, both of which were won by Tsunoda. It’s a far cry from a team which are closely related to world champions Red Bull racing. There remains uncertainty about the future of the two drivers, with Marko himself not too pleased about De Vries’ performances.