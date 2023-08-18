American Footballer Jeremiah Johnson, Who Started Growing Moustache at 6, Fights Hard To Prove He Is Under 12

Young American sensation Jeremiah Johnson is back in the headlines again for his age. The American Football player shot to fame after winning the Under-12 Most Valuable Player award in the Division 1 Group of the Youth National Championships in Miami. But ever since then fans have been speculating about his age and Jeremiah had to come out with proof to ultimately back the claims on his age.

After a picture of him came out in the public domain, fans quickly started talking about his age.

The young American footballer had to come out and address the rumours about his age. In an interview with ‘Talk’R Media Network’, Jeremiah clarified the rumours surrounding his age. After being asked about his opinion on people not believing his age and saying that he is not a 12-year-old, Johnson simply replied by saying that he knows that he does not look his age. “I know I don’t look like my age. I mean, it doesn’t really affect me," he reportedly said.

Jeremiah also said that people’s comments don’t matter to him. He went on to claim that the tattoos that were showcased in the picture were not actually real. When asked about his facial hair, Johnson revealed that he started growing a moustache when he was just a six-year-old and has had it ever since. “When I was six, I started growing a moustache," he said.