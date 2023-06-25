Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
American Teen Ashlyn Krueger to Play Top-seeded Tatjana Maria in Veneto Open Final

Ashlyn Krueger rallied to beat Robin Montgomery 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 to book her place in the Veneto Open final

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 08:41 IST

GAIBA

Tennis player Ashlyn Krueger (Twitter)
Tennis player Ashlyn Krueger (Twitter)

Ashlyn Krueger won the showdown of American teenagers at the Veneto Open on Saturday to set up a final against top-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany.

The 19-year-old Krueger rallied to beat 18-year-old Robin Montgomery 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 after 2 hours, 20 minutes.

Krueger and Montgomery won the girls’ doubles together at the U.S. Open in 2021.

Maria entered the world rankings two years before Krueger was born.

The 35-year-old Maria, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals last year, dominated her semifinal against fourth-seeded Olga Danilovic — the daughter of former pro basketball player Predrag Danilovic — 6-1, 6-3.

“I really played a great match, staying focused from the first to last point," Maria said. “I adore playing on grass, because it brings out my tennis. This is always the part of the season I prefer.

    • “I will prepare for the final the best way possible with my husband (coach Charles-Edouard Maria) and I hope I can manage to win the title at a tournament I really like."

    It’s the second year of the Veneto Open, the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. The courts are made on former football fields.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    first published: June 25, 2023, 08:41 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 08:41 IST
