Archery World Cup Stage 1: Indian Compound Mixed Team Claims Gold in Turkey

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale were at their ruthless best and prevailed over Chinese Taipei 159-154 as India grabbed the compound mixed team gold to open their account in the World Cup Stage 1 here on Saturday.

This was also India’s second-ever World Cup gold medal in the mixed compound event. Jyothi and veteran Abhishek Verma had clinched their maiden gold in World Cup-3 in Paris 2022.

In the absence of India’s multiple World Cup winner Verma, who failed to make the cut from the national trials, the new-look Indian pair hardly looked short on experience and hit the centre an incredible 15 times from 16 arrows to defeat their 12th-seeded rivals in a lopsided final.

Of the 15 perfect 10s, 12 times they hit the X (closer to the centre).

The second-seeded Indian duo of Jyothi and 20-year-old Deotale dropped just one point only once in the final end otherwise it would have been a perfect 160/160.

There was no stopping Jyothi and Deotale who drilled in a string of perfect 10s to race to a 120-116 lead in the penultimate end.

The second end was a fairytale affair as they hit the X all on their four attempts to make it 80-76 in their favour.

