Archery World Cup Stage 4: Indian Men and Women Recurve Teams Claim Bronze Medals in Paris

Indian recurve archers clinched two bronze medals in the men’s and women’s team events at the World Cup Stage 4 on Thursday.
The men’s recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Tushar Shelke defeated Spain’s Andres Temino, Yun Sanchez and Pablo Acha 6-2 (54-56, 57-55, 56-54, 57-55) in the bronze medal play-off.
The Indian women’s trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur overcame a two-set deficit to get past Mexico 5-4 (52-55, 52-53, 55-52, 54-52) (27-25) in the shoot-off to get their hands on the bronze medal too.
The second-seeded Indian men’s team misfired an arrow in their semifinal loss against Chinese Taipei to miss out on a gold medal match.
The Indian trio lost out in straight sets 0-6 (54-56, 47-58, 55-56).
The women’s team also met with a similar fate as they put up a sloppy show to be blanked 0-6 (52-57, 47-56, 52-53) by their Chinese Taipei rivals in the semifinal.
The trio hit the red circle thrice (8-8-7) in the first set, while the second was worse when they shot three 7s and one 8 to manage a poor 47.
Chinese Taipei also shot a poor 53 in the third set but the Indians failed to improve lost the set by one point with three 8s and went out of gold medal contention.
