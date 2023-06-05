The Haupt Racing Team secured class victory in the Bronze Cup at the second round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Endurance Cup.

Arjun Maini (IND), Sébastien Baud (FRA) and Hubert Haupt (GER) crossed the finish line first in their class and fourteenth overall in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 #79 at the “Circuit Paul Ricard 1000 Km".

• Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 #79 wins Bronze Cup

• Arjun Main, Sébastien Baud and Hubert Haupt take championship lead with 44 points each .

The Haupt Racing Team laid the foundation for their success at the Circuit Paul Ricard in the 60-minute qualifying session on Saturday morning. In the top-class field of 57 cars, the trio secured 19th place on the grid - which also meant P2 in the Bronze Cup with its 18 cars. Start driver Hubert Haupt completed a sovereign double stint and made up some positions. After almost two hours of driving he handed over to Sébastien Baud in 14th position - who had come for his home race with a lot of support from his family. Final driver Arjun Maini was always on course for the class podium - and just a few minutes before the end of the six hour race benefited from the retirement of a competitor, thus clinching the first win of the season for the team from Drees, which also meant fourteenth place overall.

The next race of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe will take place at the Crowdstrike 24 hours of Spa from June 29 - July 2.

Hubert Haupt, team owner HRT / Haupt Racing Team #79: “We are super happy with the victory and have now also taken the lead in the class. It´s a dream result. Top performance of the team and all drivers – it was amazing. Now we just have to make sure that we also achieve a good result at the 24-hour race in Spa."

Arjun Maini, Haupt Racing Team #79: “It was a tough race - but everything worked out for us this time. Everyone did a mega job and it’s a deserved result for the whole team, which has been trying to win the class since last year. This is the Third Podium this year with the team and we are definetly looking to have good Seasons with the Team HRT across the Championships"

Sébastien Baud, Haupt Racing Team #79: “After er all, it’s my home race where I could count on great support from my family. So it is very special for me to win this race. HRT did a great job and gave us a fantastic car. Now we’re concentraOng on Spa."

Sean Paul Breslin, team principal Haupt Racing Team: “A great performance led to a 2nd podium and first victory in the FANATEC GT World Challenge Europe season for the number 79 in the Bronze Cup. The plan was always to score as many points as possible in every race and now the team is well poised going into the 24-hour race at Spa later this month."