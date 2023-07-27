Indian-American Arjun Nimmala Drafted by Major League Baseball Side Toronto Blue Jays

17-year-old Arjun Nimmala scripted history as he became the first-ever first-generation Indian-American to be drafted into Major League Baseball as Canada-based side Toronto Blue Jays drafted the Andhra-origin teenager into their fold as the 20th overall pick.

The teenager, who goes to the Strawberry Crest High School in Dover, Florida was picked in the first round of the draft as an infielder.

The America-born Indian addressed the fans of the Blue Jays after penning his first professional agreement with the team.

“Whatsup, Blue Jay fans! Arjum Nimmala here, I just signed my first professional contract and I can’t wait to get to work and get up in Toronto," the teenager said.

Nimmala stands at 6’11" and is considered a patient hitter and the Blue Jays hold the youngster’s potential in high regard as they have valued the teen at approximately 3.75 Million Dollars.

Nimmala has also played basketball and football growing up, but when push came to shove and he had to pick the trajectory in his fledgling career, he chose baseball as he had more fun on the field.

“I also played a little bit of soccer and basketball, and those are both really fun sports for me. And at that age it’s just playing for fun," he recollected.

“And then it came travel ball time for baseball, as well as competitive basketball. And I decided to go with baseball, because it was just the passion. I just had way more fun on the baseball field. So I chose baseball," he reiterated.

The feat of the 17-year-old is one that makes the immigrant Indian population in the North American continent very proud and he has himself mentioned that he holds the values of his native country in high regard.

But, he also said that he is a baseball player first and foremost.