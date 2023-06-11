Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Ashmita Chaliha, Ravi Win Singles Badminton Titles at Maldives International Challenge

Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha, Ravi won the women's and men's singles titles at Maldives International Challenge

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 14:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Ashmita, Ravi win Maldives International Challenge (BAI Media Twitter)
Ashmita, Ravi win Maldives International Challenge (BAI Media Twitter)

Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Ravi clinched the women’s and men’s singles titles respectively with contrasting victories at the Maldives International Challenge in Male.

Third seed Ashmita came from a game down to eke out a 19-21, 21-17, 21-11 win over compatriot Tasnim Mir in an all-Indian women’s final on Saturday.

ALSO READ| Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam Eye Good Show at Canada Para-Badminton International

This is the Assam shuttler’s third BWF International Challenge victory having previously won the Tata Open India International and Dubai International.

    • In the men’s singles, unseeded Ravi got the better of Malaysia’s seventh seed Soong Joo Ven in straight games 21-19, 21-18.

    Top-seeded women’s doubles duo of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam finished runners-up after going down to Thailand’s Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong 22-24,15-21.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

