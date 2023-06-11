Ashmita Chaliha, Ravi Win Singles Badminton Titles at Maldives International Challenge

Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Ravi clinched the women’s and men’s singles titles respectively with contrasting victories at the Maldives International Challenge in Male.

Third seed Ashmita came from a game down to eke out a 19-21, 21-17, 21-11 win over compatriot Tasnim Mir in an all-Indian women’s final on Saturday.

This is the Assam shuttler’s third BWF International Challenge victory having previously won the Tata Open India International and Dubai International.