Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Schedule, Timing And All You Need To Know About Indian Participants

Indian athletes will face one of the biggest challenges this year when they participate in the Asian Athletics Championship beginning on July 12 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event is coming back after a hiatus of four years. The 2021 edition which was scheduled to happen in Hangzhou was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Asian Athletics Championship will serve as a preparation for the upcoming Asian Games. It will also enable the athletes to increase their ranking points for the World Championships. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) initially chose a 54-member squad for the four-day event. But five athletes have already pulled out of the competition for different reasons.

Triple-jumper Praveen Chithravel and javelin thrower Rohit Yadav will not be part of the Asian Athletics Championships as both of them are recovering from injuries. Olympic Gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra and 3000m steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable have decided to skip the event in a bid to put more focus on the World Athletics Championships, scheduled for August. Chopra and Sable are now reportedly training abroad for the mega event. Shot-putter Karanveer Singh, who won a Bronze in the 2022 Federation Cup, was dropped from the Indian team after failing the dope test.

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who became the champion of the 2018 Asian Games, will be seen in action at the Asian Athletics Championships. Toor has recently surpassed his own Asian and national records with a 21.77m throw at the National Inter-State Championships. Murali Sreeshankar will represent India in the Men’s long jump event while Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan will compete in the women’s category.

Among other star athletes, National record holder Jyothi Yarraji will lead the Indian side in the women’s hurdles event and the defending Asian U-20 women’s champion, Rezoana Mallick Heena, will contest in the 400m event.

Olympian long jumper Anju Bobby George has been named the leader of the Indian squad. When the Asian Athletic Championship was last time held in Doha in 2019, India bagged a total of 15 medals that included two Golds.

Asian Athletics Championship 2023 Schedule For The Final Events:

July 12, Wednesday:

Women’s javelin throw– 3:15 PM

Women’s 1500m– 4:10 PM

Women’s triple jump– 4:15 PM

Women’s 4X100m relay– 5:10 PM

Men’s 4X100m relay– 5:20 PM

Men’s 10,000m– 5:55 PM

July 13, Thursday:

Men’s hammer throw– 9:30 AM

Men’s triple jump– 3:00 PM

Women’s high jump– 3:10 PM

Women’s hammer throw– 4:00 PM

Women’s 100m hurdles– 4:20 PM

Men’s 400m– 4:30 PM

Women’s 400m– 4:40 PM

Men’s 1500m– 4:50 PM

Women’s 10,000m– 5:10 PM

Men’s 1500m decathlon– 6:10 PM

July 14, Friday:

Men’s shot put– 2:30 PM

Women’s pole vault– 2:40 PM

Women’s long jump– 2:45 PM

Women’s discus throw– 3:10 PM

Men’s 3000m steeplechase– 3:45 PM

Women’s 3000m steeplechase– 4:00 PM

Men’s 110m hurdles– 4:40 PM

Women’s 100m– 5:10 PM

Men’s 100m– 5:20 PM

July 15, Saturday:

Men’s long jump– 2:40 PM

Men’s high jump– 2:50 PM

Women’s 400m hurdles– 3:00 PM

Men’s 400m hurdles– 3:10 PM

Men’s discus throw– 4:00 PM

4x400m mixed relay– 5:00 PM

July 16, Sunday:

Women’s 20km race walk– 4:30 AM

Men’s 20km race walk– 4:30 AM

Men’s pole vault– 1:30 PM

Women’s shot put– 1:40 PM

Men’s 800m– 1:45 PM

Men’s javelin throw– 1:50 PM

Women’s 800m– 1:55 PM

Women’s 5000m– 2:05 PM

Men’s 5,000m– 2:45 PM

Women’s 200m– 3:05 PM

Men’s 200m– 3:25 PM

Women’s 4x400m relay– 3:40 PM