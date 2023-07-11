Lord Hanuman Revealed as Official Mascot of Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Thailand

The Asian Athletics Championships 2023 is all set to begin on the 12th of July in Thailand as the participants representing the various nation in the continental event will look to produce performances that earn repute and bring laurels to their respective nations when the event gets underway on Wednesday.

One of the most revered Gods in Indian mythology, Lord Hanuman, will be the official mascot of the event, which is being held on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the continental governing body.

“As Hanuman exhibits extraordinary abilities in (Lord) Rama’s service, including speed, strength, courage, and wisdom … Hanuman’s greatest ability is, in fact, his incredibly staunch loyalty and devotion," the Asian Athletics Association explained on its website.

Advertisement

“The 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 logo indicates the athletes participating in the games, skills, teamwork of athletes, showcase of athleticism, dedication, and sportsmanship." India, led by shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, would look for an impactful show in the Championships.

ALSO READ| ‘Tradition and History of Respect, Love, Admiration’: Lindsey Vonn Opens up on her Passion for Wimbledon

The Indian team left for the five-day Asian Athletics Championships on Saturday night from Delhi and Bengaluru.

Olympic gold medallist and Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra sent his best wishes to the Indian contingent travelling to Thailand for the same.

The 25-year-old registered a post on Twitter that read, “My best wishes to the #TeamIndia contingent for the Asian Athletics Championships. I am sure that we will have a successful campaign. Jai Hind!"

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Wimbledon 2023: ‘Going for my Revenge’, Says Ons Jabeur Ahead of Elena Rybakina Quarterfinal Clash

Indian Squad: