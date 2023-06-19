Asian Fencing Championships: Bhavani Devi Claims Historic Bronze in China

Olympian C A Bhavani Devi on Monday created history by securing India’s first-ever medal, a bronze after losing in the semifinal of the women’s sabre event at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi, China.

Bhavani lost to Uzbekistan’s Zaynab Dayibekova in a hard-fought semifinal 14-15, but ensured India its maiden medal in the prestigious event.

ALSO READ| Dutch Footballer Quincy Promes Sentenced to Jail for Stabbing

Bhavani had earlier stunned reigning world champion Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarterfinals to script history.

Misaki had won the women’s sabre gold medal at the 2022 World Fencing Championships held in Cairo.

Advertisement

It was Bhavani’s first win over Misaki as she had lost all her matches against the Japanese in the past.

ALSO READ| Manchester City in ‘Better Position’ to Sign Josko Gvardiol: Report

The 29-year-old Bhavani had received a bye in the round of 64 before beating Dospay Karina of Kazakhstan in the next round.

Bhavani then upset third seed Ozaki Seri 15-11 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Fencing Association of India secretary-general Rajeev Mehta congratulated Bhavani on her historic achievement.