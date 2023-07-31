Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023: Korea, Japan Aim to Rewrite History

Defending champions Korea will take on Japan in the opening match of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. The team members were given a warm welcome at the Chennai International Airport on Monday as they arrived for the continental event.

While Korea are eyeing to retain the title, Japan’s best finish has been a silver medal in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

In the highly anticipated tournament, which will take place at the iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore from 3rd August to 12th August, Korea are set to face formidable opponents including Malaysia, Pakistan, China, Japan and hosts India.

The stage is set for an exhilarating showcase of sporting excellence, as these Asian powerhouses collide in an epic display of skill, determination, and passion for the game.

Korea will be up against Japan in the tournament opener on 3rd August.

Talking about the tournament, Korea’s Head Coach Seok Kyo Shin said, “This tournament is crucial for us as it will serve as the preparatory event for the upcoming Asian Games, through which we are targeting a berth in the Paris Olympics next year. We are aiming to give our best in the Asian Champions Trophy."

Meanwhile, Korea’s Captain Nam Yong Lee talked about the team’s preparations and said, “We recently toured Europe for friendly games, which helped us in preparing for the Asian Champions Trophy." He added, “The team is looking forward to playing against India as the hosts have many quality players."

Further talking about the weather conditions in Chennai, Lee said, “I am coming to Chennai for the second time as I last came here in 2007 for the Asia Cup, so I am pretty aware of the weather conditions in the city. Also, the climate here is pretty similar to that of South Korea, where it’s also hot."

Meanwhile, Japan, after finishing second in the previous edition of the tournament, will be eyeing to go all the way in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and clinch their maiden title in the history of the tournament.