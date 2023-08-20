Asian Junior Squash: Anahat Singh Claims Gold in Dalin With Win Over Ena Kwong

India’s Anahat Singh clinched the gold medal in the U-17 category of the Asian Junior Squash Individual Championships held in Dalin, China from August 16th to the 20th of the same month.

The 15-year-old Anahat defeated Hong Kong’s Ena Kwong 3-1 in the final on Sunday to win the gold medal.

She had beaten Malaysian players Doyce Lee and Whitney Isabelle Wilson in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively.

Last year in Thailand, the Delhi-based Anahat won her first gold medal in this event.

Anahat also has a bronze medal win, at Macau in the U-13 category in 2019.

The Indian player shot to prominence in 2019 when she won the U-11 title during the British Junior Open Squash and by winning the U-13 title in the Dutch Junior Open Squash.

In 2021, she also reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Open held at Noida, thus becoming a part of the 2021-22 PSA World Tour.