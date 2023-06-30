Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Championships: Dipika Pallikal Karthik- Harinderpal Singh Sandhu Clinch Title in Huangzhou

Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Championships: Dipika Pallikal Karthik- Harinderpal Singh Sandhu Clinch Title in Huangzhou

Dipika and Sandhu who won a hard-fought contest 11-10, 11-8 against the Malaysian pairing of Ivan Yuen and Rachel Arnold in the finals

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 21:45 IST

China

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh (Twitter)
Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh (Twitter)

The Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu won the gold medal at the Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Championships on Friday.

Overall, India ended their campaign with two medals as the duo of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh secured bronze after losing a close semifinal battle to Ivan Yuen and Rachel Arnold of Malaysia.

ALSO READ| Football Transfer News Live Updates: Manchester United Agree Mason Mount Deal, Declan Rice to Arsenal Done?

Ivan and Rachel, however, were handed a defeat by the experienced Indian duo of Dipika and Sandhu who won a hard-fought contest 11-10, 11-8 to clinch the title.

Advertisement

It was not an easy road to the final for the Indian duo who overcame the top-seeded Malaysian pair of Aira Azman and Shafiq Kamal in the quarters, while in the semifinal they ousted Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam and Faiza Zafar.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • ALSO READ| Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Move No Holiday, Says Gerardo Martino

    Iran, Hong Kong and hosts China participated in the six-nation tournament which was held for the first time here to promote the sport in the region.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 30, 2023, 21:45 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 21:45 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App