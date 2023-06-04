Asian U-20 Athletics Championship: Rezoana Mallick Heena, Bharatpreet Singh Bag Gold, Antima Pal Takes Bronze

Fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched a gold medal each in women’s 400m race and men’s discus throw respectively to launch India’s campaign at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship on an emphatic note on Sunday.

Heena clocked 53.31 seconds — just a tad below her personal best of 53.22s — to win the gold.

She had also won a gold in the Asian U-18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent in April.

Bhartpreet picked up the second gold for India with a best throw of 55.66m on the opening day of competitions.

Antima Pal won India’s third medal of the day — a bronze — in the women’s 5,000m race with a time of 17 minutes and 17.11 seconds.