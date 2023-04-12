Asian Wrestling Championships: Nisha Dahiya Clinches Silver, Priya Bags Bronze

Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya claimed the silver medal at the Asian Championships on Wednesday in the 68kg division, while 18-year-old Priya marked the occasion with a Bronze medal in the 76kg category.

The 25-year-old went down fighting in the final to World Championship silver medallist Ami Ishii of Japan in the gold medal bout.

Priya secured the podium finish with her win over Mizuki Nagashima of Japan in the bronze bout.

Making a memorable debut at the event, Nisha got herself in contention for a gold medal after edging past her opponents in close bouts on Tuesday.

Nisha downed China’s Feng Zhou in the semifinal, which she won 7-6 after trailing 3-6 in the 68kg bout.

This was after the 25-year-old emerged winner on ’criteria’ in the quarterfinal against Mongolia’s Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan. The scores were level 10-10 at the end of the bout but the Indian was declared the winner on ’criteria’.

Neelam, the U23 Asian Championship silver medallist, also contested in the bronze bout in the 50 Kg division, but suffered a defeat at the hands of China’s Ziqi Feng.

Neelam notched up a victory by fall win against local favourite Ellada Makhyaddinova in the quarterfinal. However, in her semifinal bout, Japan’s Remina Yoshimoto defeated her in the same manner.

The 2021 Cadet World champion Priya, on the other hand, won her qualification round against Hui Tsz Chang of Chinese Taipei 2-1 before suffering a defeat by fall at the hands of Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy.

Meanwhile, up-and-coming Sito (50kg) and Sarita Mor (59kg), who is competing for the first time after being a part of the wrestlers’ protest against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, failed to enter the medal round.

While Sito made a first-round exit, losing to local Marina Secneva, Sarita managed to win against Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu 4-1 and Japan’s Yui Sakano 6-1.

She, however, suffered a stunning defeat by fall against Chinese grappler Zhuomalaga in the third round to make an exit from the tournament, where she has tasted considerable success over the years.

