Home » Sports » Asian Wrestling Championships: Rupin, Neeraj, Sunil Kumar All Bag Medals in Astana

Asian Wrestling Championships: Rupin, Neeraj, Sunil Kumar All Bag Medals in Astana

19-year-old Rupin bagged a silver in 55kg Greco Roman while Neeraj and Sunil Kumar claimed bronze medals in the 63kg GR and 87kg GR categories to get Indian off to a good start to the tournament in Kazakhstan

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 08:02 IST

Astana, Kazakhstan

Rupin (Twitter)
Rupin (Twitter)

Young grappler Rupin secured a silver in 55kg Greco Roman, his first senior-level international medal, as India made a superb start to their campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

While the 19-year-old Rupin signed off with the second-best finish, Neeraj (63kg GR) and Sunil Kumar (87kg GR) claimed bronze medals.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Rupin lost 1-3 to Iranian Poya Soulat Dad Marz in the final after coming into the summit clash from the qualification round with the help of three successive wins.

RELATED NEWS

Rupin, the 2019 World Cadet Championships bronze medallist, started his campaign with a 16-7 win by technical superiority over Kyrgyzstan’s Sardarbek in the qualification round.

Advertisement

He then outwitted Kazakhstan’s Amangali Rahimbayev and China’s Zhang Haifeng in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

In 63 kg, Neeraj, 16, defeated South Korea’s Jinseub Song 5-2 to win the bronze medal, while Sunil Kumar beat Japan’s Masato Sumi 4-1 in the bronze medal bout in 87kg.

Neeraj edged out Kyrgyzstan’s Dastan Kadyrov 7-6 in the qualification round. He lost to Iran’s Imam Hossein Khoon Mohammadi 0-9 in the quarterfinal but got a second chance via repechage after Mohammadi made it to the final.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

The Indian grabbed the opportunity with both hands, beating Song in the bronze medal bout.

Sunil Kumar, a former Asian Championships gold medallist, began his campaign with a 9-1 technical superiority win over Tajikistan’s Aslamov in the quarterfinals.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 10, 2023, 08:02 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 08:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Release Of Pushpa 2 Poster, Citadel Screening, Premiere Of Jubilee Among The Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week