Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships: Bedabrat Bharali Claims India's Second Gold

India’s Bedabrat Bharali won the country’s second gold medal, emerging on top of the podium in the men’s 67kg category on the fourth day of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships on Monday. Bharali lifted 124kg in snatch and 149kg in clean and jerk for a total of 273kg to bag the yellow metal in the youth men’s category. Advertisement

top videos 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Grosses Rs 85 cr Worldwide | Saif, Sara Star Together | SRK's New 'Jawan' Song

ALSO READ| ‘Leo’s Coming’: David Beckham Relishing Long Term Desire of Bringing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami The silver was bagged by Nurillo Davlatov of Uzbekistan with a total effort of 272kg (123kg+149kg), while the bronze went to A Tan of Vietnam (257kg, 117kg+140kg).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)