Home » Sports » Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships: Bedabrat Bharali Claims India's Second Gold

Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships: Bedabrat Bharali Claims India's Second Gold



Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 22:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Bedabrat Bharali. (Twitter)

India’s Bedabrat Bharali won the country’s second gold medal, emerging on top of the podium in the men’s 67kg category on the fourth day of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships on Monday.

Bharali lifted 124kg in snatch and 149kg in clean and jerk for a total of 273kg to bag the yellow metal in the youth men’s category.

    The silver was bagged by Nurillo Davlatov of Uzbekistan with a total effort of 272kg (123kg+149kg), while the bronze went to A Tan of Vietnam (257kg, 117kg+140kg).

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 31, 2023, 22:52 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 22:52 IST
