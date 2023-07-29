Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships: India Claim Two Silver and a Bronze in Noida

India’s Sanapathi Guru Naidu and M Tomchou Meetei claimed silver and bronze medals respectively in the 55kg men’s youth category in the Asian Youth (boys and girls) and Junior (men and women) Weightlifting Championships on Saturday.

Mukund Santosh Aher also secured a medal for India, bagging silver in the 55kg Junior category.

The competition runs from July 27 to August 5 here at the Gautam Buddha University.

ALSO READ| Transfer News Live, July 29: PSG Chasing Ousmane Dembele-Pedri, Manchester United Told Fee For Sofyan Amrabat

In the men’s 55 kg youth category, World Record holder K Duong of Vietnam won the gold.

Advertisement

In men’s 55kg junior section, Vietnam’s Tu Tung Do and Tuan Kiet Duong claimed gold and bronze respectively.

ALSO READ| ‘Love You Like a Geordie’: Allan Saint-Maximin Pens Touching Adieu Letter to Newcastle Fans Following Al Ahli Switch