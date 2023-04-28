Asian Youth Athletics Championships: India Bag Four Medals on Opening Day in Tashkent

India started its campaign on a positive note at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, winning four medals, including a gold on Thursday.

Aarti set the ball rolling for India as she won a bronze in the girls 5km race walk event in the morning session.

The Indian athletes then won a gold and silver in the 1500m track race in the evening session.

India also won a bronze in the girls long jump event.

It was 1-2 for the Indian middle distance runners in boys 1500m. The day’s honour, however, went to Priyanshu as he out-sprinted compatriot Rahul in the home straight.

Both Rahul and Priyanshu dominated the 1500m race. As the race progressed, 14 competitors strung out as the Indian duo pushed hard.

"I tried hard to catch up to Priyanshu but he was better on the given day and won gold," Rahul said after winning a silver in the 1500m.

Priyanshu’s gold-winning time was 3 minutes 57.37 seconds, while Rahul’s time was 3 minutes 59.43 seconds.

In the girls 1500m, Sejalbel Katara lost the race for the bronze medal in the home straight to eventually finish fourth.

Mubassina Mohammed recorded a jump of 5.90m to swell India’s medal tally to four.

The girls 5km race was dominated by Chinese athletes. Yang Xizhen clinched the gold medal with a time of 22 minutes 32.61 seconds, while compatriot Liu Biling won silver with a time of 22 minutes 56.30 seconds. Aarti’s bronze medal-winning time was 24 minutes 29.14 seconds.

Khushbu Yadav, the second Indian in the race, was fourth in the field of seven athletes.

Aarti said her main goal in Tashkent was to repeat her personal best of 24.19 seconds, but three official warnings and a 30 seconds penalty due to loss of contact with the ground spoiled her chances of breaking the 24 minutes barrier.

In the 5km race walk event after the third warning, an athlete faces a penalty of 30 seconds. In Aarti’s case the 30 seconds penalty was imposed in the last 100m of the 5km race.

Neha Yadav finished fourth in the girls hammer throw. Her best efforts was 52.91m.

India’s Rezoana Mallick Heena emerged fastest female runner in the 400m heats.

Rezoana’s preliminary round time of 53.65 seconds, indicates she would be a comfortable winner in the final on Friday.

In the boys 400m, Navpreet Singh and Sharan Meghavarnam advanced to the final.

