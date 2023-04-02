Home » Sports » Australia Grand Prix: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Crashes Out of Albert Park at First Corner

Australia Grand Prix: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Crashes Out of Albert Park at First Corner

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and prancing horse racer, Leclerc, made contact on turn 1 of the Albert Park course, after starting the race from P6 and P7 respectively before the race incident involving the duo

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 11:41 IST

Melbourne, Australia

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steps off his car after running off the track in the first lap during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steps off his car after running off the track in the first lap during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retired on the first lap of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after qualifying seventh.

Leclerc and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll made contact on turn 1 of the Albert Park course, with race officials determining no further action would be required.

"That’s it, Lance touched my rear right wheel," said Leclerc on the team radio.

Leclerc won last year’s race at the Melbourne circuit.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched pole and in the qualifiers followed Mereceds driver George Russell. Teammate and seven-time world champion Lews Hamilton came in third.

Aston Martin’s brilliant start to the season continued as veteran Spaniard Fernando Alonso qualified P4, ahead of Ferrari driver and compatriot Carlos Sainz.

Stroll and Leclerc started 6 and 7 before the race incident involving the duo.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 02, 2023, 11:41 IST
last updated: April 02, 2023, 11:41 IST
