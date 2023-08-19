Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Australian State of Victoria to Pay 243 Million USD for Withdrawing as 2026 Commonwealth Games Host

Australian State of Victoria to Pay 243 Million USD for Withdrawing as 2026 Commonwealth Games Host

After Australia's Victoria pulled out, the 2026 Commonwealth Games may not take place for the first time since being cancelled due to the Second World War.

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Reuters

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 15:19 IST

Sydney, Australia

Athletes participate in the parade during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham (AP)
Athletes participate in the parade during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham (AP)

Australia’s Victoria state will pay A$380 million ($243 million) to Commonwealth Games organisers, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said on Saturday, after it withdrew as 2026 event host citing a projected cost blowout.

Victoria in July pulled out of hosting the quadrennial multi-sport event, which was to have been held in four regional hubs, with Andrews saying costs could have ballooned to more than A$7 billion from a budgeted A$2.6 billion.

The decision has raised the possibility that the Games may not take place for the first time since being cancelled due to the Second World War.

Advertisement

In a joint statement issued by Andrews on Saturday, the Commonwealth Games Federation, Commonwealth Games Federation Partnerships, Commonwealth Games Australia and Victoria said they had “settled all their disputes regarding the cancellation of the multi-hub regional Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games".

“The State of Victoria has agreed to pay the Commonwealth Games parties … AUD $380 million," the statement said.

top videos
  • Gadar 2 Crosses Rs 300 Crore At The Box Office; What Made Sunny Deol's Film Click With The Audience

    • “The parties also agreed that the multi-hub regional model was more expensive to host than the traditional models."

    The payout comes after another blow was dealt to the long-running event when Canada’s Alberta province earlier this month withdrew its support for a bid for the 2030 Games.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: August 19, 2023, 15:19 IST
    last updated: August 19, 2023, 15:19 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App