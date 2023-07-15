Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Avinash Sable Returns for His Third Diamond League Appearance This Season

Avinash Sable finished fifth in Stockholm, with a time of 8 minutes 21.88 seconds and earning him four points after finishing 10th in Rabat

July 15, 2023

Indian long-distance runner Avinash Sable (Twitter)
Avinash Sable will make his third appearance in the 2023 Diamond League, taking part in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event, as the elite series moves to the Silesia Stadium, Poland.

The 28-year-old finished fifth in the seventh leg in Stockholm on July 2, clocking 8 minutes 21.88 seconds, earning him four qualification points. In his first run of the Diamond League season at Rabat in May, Sable finished 10th with a time of 8:17.18s.

The Polish meet, to be held on July 16, will have a strong field including Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, the reigning Olympic, World, and Diamond League champion, 2019 Diamond League Champion Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale, and Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot.

Fans will get to witness current Olympic champions and World record holders in action as the high-profile athletes will get world-class competition before heading into the World Championships next month. Jakob Ingebrigtsen (men’s 1500m), Gianmarco Tamberi, and Mutaz Essa Barshim (men’s high jump), Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (women’s 100m hurdles) form a select group of Olympic champions appearing in Poland.

Men’s 100m and women’s 100m hurdles world champions Fred Kerley and Tobi Amusan respectively will also be seen in action.

Yulimar Rojas (women’s triple jump), Wayde van Niekerk (men’s 400m), Mondo Duplantis (men’s pole vault) and Ryan Crouser (men’s shot put) will headline their events making it top-flight athletics meeting to watch out for.

    • Fans can watch 2023 Polish Diamond League from Silesia Stadium on July 16 from 7:30 PM onwards, on JioCinema.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

    July 15, 2023
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 15:34 IST
