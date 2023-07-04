Back After Ban, Dipa Karmakar to Leave for Asian Games Trials on July 9

Olympian Dipa Karmakar is set for her comeback after serving a 21-month ban for failing a dope test and will participate in the Asian Games gymnastics selection trials in Bhubaneswar on July 11 and 12, said her coach Bishweshwar Nandi on Monday.

“It is confirmed I will be participating in the trials. I have been training in Agartala for the last few months, so hope for the best," Karmakar told PTI.

Nandi will be accompanying her in the trials. As many as 40 gymnasts of different states are scheduled to join the trials for the Asian Games like Pranati Nayak, Pranati Das, Protistha Samanta in the women’s events and Rakesh Patra and Yogeshwar Singh in the men’s category.

“Dipa Karmakar, who was out of action for the past 18 months after failing dope test conducted by World Anti Doping Agency (WADA), is set to join the Asian Games trials at Bhubaneswar. Her ban is scheduled to be completed on July 10," Nandi, who helped the 29-year gymnast to secure fourth place in Rio Olympics, told PTI.

Nandi said the world anti-doping body (WADA) initially banned Dipa for two years but later it was reduced on the ground that she had not taken any drug or narcotics.