Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Badminton Asia Appoint BAI Joint Secretary Omar Rashid as Chair of Technical Officials Committee

Badminton Asia Appoint BAI Joint Secretary Omar Rashid as Chair of Technical Officials Committee

As Chair of the Technical Officials Committee, Rashid will oversee the development and implementation of rules and regulations, elevating the standards of officiating in badminton tournaments nationwide

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

IANS

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 07:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Omar Rashid (IANS)
Omar Rashid (IANS)

The Badminton Association of India’s Joint Secretary, Omar Rashid has been appointed as Chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia for the next two years.

ALSO READ| UCL: Kevin De Bruyne’s Brilliant Second Half Strike Helps Manchester City Earn 1-1 Draw Against Real Madrid

With extensive expertise in his previous role with BAI, Rashid brings valuable experience to this role, ensuring further advancement of the sport in India.

As Chair of the Technical Officials Committee, Rashid will oversee the development and implementation of rules and regulations, elevating the standards of officiating in badminton tournaments nationwide.

“I am committed to upholding the integrity of the sport and ensuring high-quality officiating in all tournaments. I look forward to working closely with Badminton Asia, BAI, and the technical officials of the region to enhance the sport of badminton," said Omar Rashid.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Mauricio Pochettino Sets Up Three-Man Transfer Plan For Chelsea: Report

RELATED NEWS

Omar Rashid is also the General Secretary of the Assam Badminton Association and is connected with the badminton administration for more than two decades now.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 10, 2023, 07:49 IST
last updated: May 10, 2023, 07:49 IST
Read More