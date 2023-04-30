Badminton Asia Championships 2023, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Men's Doubles Final

The ace Indian men’s doubles badminton pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are once again on the verge of a historic title as they are all set to challenge for the prestigious Badminton Asia Championships gold on Sunday.

The Indian duo will face off against the Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the summit clash of the BWF even in Dubai.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag have had a rather smooth outing in the campaign as they breezed past their previous opponents in straight game wins, barring the semifinal, where they were handed the win after the opposition retired.

The Indian duo opened the tournament with a win over the Malaysian team of Tan Kian Meng and Tan Wee Kiong 21-14, 21-17.

They then got the beating of the South Korean unit of Jin Yong and Na Sung Seung 21-13, 21-11 in the round of 16.

India’s top doubles duo faced Indonesians Mohammed Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarters, who they managed to brush aside 21-11, 21-12.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj started their semifinals well as they earned a 21-18 win in the first game before the Taiwanese pair of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin retired in the second game, to pave the way for the Indians.

When will the men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 be played?

The men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 is slated to be played on the 30th of April, Sunday.

Where will the men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 be played?

The men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be played in Dubai, UAE.

At what time will the men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 be played?

The men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be played after 4 pm IST.

How do I watch the men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 on TV?

The men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be available on Sony Network.

How do I watch the men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 online?

The men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be available on Sony LIV.

