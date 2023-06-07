Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand Joins Hands With Indian Padel Federation as Advisor

Padel, the dynamic and fast-growing sport, receives a momentous boost as the Indian Padel Federation (IPF) announces a strategic partnership with badminton legend Pullela Gopichand that is set to propel the sport to unprecedented heights in the country.

Gopichand, a Padma Bhushan, Dronacharya and Arjuna awardee, joins the IPF as an Advisor, bringing his enormous wealth of expertise and experience, having made an indelible mark in producing a host of world-class shuttlers.

Padel has proven to be an addictive sport and lucrative business investment across the world and this is what caught the attention of Supriya Devgun, former bronze medallist at the 2017 BWF World Senior Badminton Championship, and Founder & Managing Director, Badminton Gurukul, who has joined the Indian Padel Federation as a key Board Member.

Speaking about his partnership with the Indian Padel Federation, Pullela Gopichand said, “I am thrilled to join the Indian Padel Federation as an advisor and contribute to the growth and development of Padel in India. Padel is an exciting sport with tremendous potential, and I am committed to utilising experience to elevate it to new heights. Through this partnership, we aim to create a vibrant ecosystem, nurture talent, and inspire a new generation of Padel players. Together with the IPF, we will work towards establishing Padel as a mainstream sport, while fostering a culture of excellence in the Indian Padel community."

Speaking about her association with the Indian Padel Federation, Supriya Devgun said, “Being a sports person, sports entrepreneur and administrator, vision and motivation for me has always been to spread physical literacy in the country. Padel, being a new sport, gives a level playing field to all, is easier to learn and compete, compared to a lot of other sports. And hence, the motivation for me to be associated with the Indian Padel Federation is to see more people in the country playing sport!"

Sneha Abraham Sehgal, President of the Indian Padel Federation, said, “From being chosen by the European Olympic Committees as an independent discipline, to the Qatar Sports Investment bankrolling Premier Padel, Padel is taking the world by storm. At this juncture, we are excited and honoured to have Pullela Gopichand join Indian Padel Federation as the strategic advisor. Supriya Devgun will join the Indian Padel Federation as a key Board member. The cumulative experience of Gopichand and Supriya gives us the confidence to move ahead strategically, so that Padel becomes the most preferred racquet sport in the years to come."