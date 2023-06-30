BAI Extends Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme Deadline Until July 10

New Delhi: Following a huge response from players, the Badminton Association of India on Friday decided to extend the deadline for its one-time Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme to July 10 in the wake of rampant age-fudging cases in the sport.

The BAI’s ’Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme’ is meant for registered players who have existing BAI identification cards, but have incorrect date of birth or have discrepancies in the date of birth or age.

ALSO READ| Football Transfer News Live Updates: Manchester United Agree Mason Mount Deal, Declan Rice to Arsenal Done?

Advertisement

Under the scheme, the apex body had allowed players to rectify their correct date of birth within a specified window of 20 days starting from June 6-25.

But given the response, BAI has now extended the window.

"There has been a great response and seeing that we have decided to extend the date to July 10 and I am hoping this extension will bolster our mission of compliance and betterment of players and Indian badminton," BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

Age fraud has been a perennial problem in badminton. Multiple cases of age fudging were reported during the All India Sub-Junior under-13 ranking tournament in Hyderabad last year and at the ongoing U-13 event in Mohali.

"The association has taken serious note of recent age fraud complaints and instances of purported age fraud. To combat this issue and ensure a level playing field for all participants, the association is implementing stringent measures against players found guilty of age fraud in BAI-sanctioned tournaments," BAI had earlier said in a release.

"These measures are listed in the BAI’s new Standard Operating Procedure for age verification and penal code which has been approved in the Executive Committee Meeting and the Annual General Meeting of BAI held on May 21, 2023, at Guwahati." The association had made it clear that players who don’t update their data during the ’VARS grace period’ would attract heavy penalties in terms of a ban from sanctioned tournaments if found guilty of age fudging in future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Move No Holiday, Says Gerardo Martino