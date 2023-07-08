Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » BAI Invites Application for Doubles Foreign Coach to be Based at NCE, Guwahati Ahead of Paris Olympics

BAI Invites Application for Doubles Foreign Coach to be Based at NCE, Guwahati Ahead of Paris Olympics

Badminton Association of India invited applications for a foreign coach of the Indian doubles teams to be based at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 20:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Badminton Representational Image (Twitter)
Badminton Representational Image (Twitter)

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Saturday invited applications for the recruitment of a foreign coach of the Indian doubles teams to be based at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics.

“The Badminton Association of India is looking for highly qualified and experienced Badminton Foreign Coach (Doubles) to train/assist/prepare the Indian badminton team for achieving excellence in Olympic Games and Major International Tournament/Competitions," the BAI said in a statement.

The coach should be between 30 to 55 years of age but the criteria can be relaxed in exceptional cases. The tenure of the coach will be for two years “subject to annual performance review".

The foreign coach is expected to train junior doubles shuttlers based at NCE, Guwahati.

    • “We are trying to appoint the coach exclusively for Guwahati, so he will be based there and train the young players there. The senior players can also avail his service, if they want to come to Guwahati to train there," BAI joint secretary Omar Rashid told PTI.

    “The National Center for excellence will have 16 courts. It is a great facility and will be inaugurated next month," he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: July 08, 2023, 20:22 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 20:22 IST
