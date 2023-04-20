Barcelona Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner, Karen Khachanov All Advance

Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the last 16 of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin.

Second seed Tsitsipas, twice a Barcelona runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2021, needed just 78 minutes to beat Cachin 6-4, 6-2.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

The Greek broke in the fifth game of the opening set and twice more at the start of the second set against his 69th-ranked opponent.

“Obviously, good memories are in the back of my head. It’s two finals (in Barcelona), but still you keep the positives instead of sticking too much to what went wrong," said Tsitsipas.

Advertisement

“I’m just happy to be here… I’m just enjoying the tennis and hoping ‘Why not?’ for the final, but still a very long way to go."

Tsitsipas, whose bid for a third consecutive Monte Carlo Masters title was ended in the quarter-finals last week, will next play Denis Shapovalov.

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner beat Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-4 to set up a third-round meeting with Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

Karen Khachanov saw off Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in two sets and awaits Dan Evans, who halted the run of Italian qualifier Matteo Arnaldi.

Lorenzo Musetti, who knocked out Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo, dispatched Australian Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-1, as Grigor Dimitrov and Francisco Cerundolo also eased through the second round.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Cameron Norrie thrashed qualifier Pavel Kotov 6-1, 6-2 while Alex de Minaur dropped just one game as he breezed past Alexander Shevchenko.

Top seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faces fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday for a place in the last eight.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here