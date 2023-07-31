WATCH: Ravi Shastri's 'Revved Up' Take on Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps

Indian World Cup winner and former head coach of the Men in Blue, Ravi Shastri, was present at the Spa-Francorchamps during the Belgian Grand Prix over the weekend and witnessed Red Bull driver and two-time defending champion Max Verstappen notch up yet another victory in a stellar campaign.

Shastri, who has made his mark in the world of sports commentary was on fleek with his take on the race ahead of lights out and delivered a rousing remark in a manner that has become somewhat of a trademark of the 61-year-old.

“It is going to be fast, it is going to be furious and they are going to go at it like hell. Let me assure you that," Shastri began.

“Up until now it is a bulldozer on the track," he continued.

“Watch out for this race. Max (Verstappen) has been brilliant. Watch out for Charles (Leclerc), watch out for Oscar (Piastri)," said the batsman par excellence.

“This place is going to be revved up for the next couple of hours. And if there is an upset here, it is going to be revved up even more," the World Cup winner said.

“We’re all set and ready to go," Shastri’s video concluded.

The race in Belgium went to script for the Red Bull team as they claimed a 1-2 with Verstappen coming in ahead of Sergio Perez, who finished second. With the win at Spa-Francorchamps, the Austrian team extended their record of having won every race this year.

Verstappen sits way ahead of his closest challenger and teammate Perez in the driver’s standings with 314 points following his 10 race wins this campaign.

Perez has amassed 189 points thanks to his 2 race wins and an overall 7 podium finishes since the beginning of the ongoing season.