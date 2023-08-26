Trends :Neeraj ChopraMen 400m RelayOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » 'Aap Bhi Aachha Karen, Hum Bhi Accha Karen': Arshad Nadeem's Message For Neeraj Chopra Ahead of Javelin Throw Final

Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra will compete in the javelin final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Published By: Ritayan Basu

IANS

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 08:18 IST

Budapest, Hungary

Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra (X)
Pakistan’s star Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has hailed India’s Neeraj Chopra’s performance in the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2023 and wished him luck ahead of the finals.

“Best of luck to Neeraj. Neeraj bhai, Aap bhi achcha karein, Hum bhi achcha karein. Aapka naam hai world me, hamara bhi naam aye" (Neeraj brother, you also do well, and I also do well. You have a name in the world. I hope I also get my name in the world), said Arshad to Sportstar.

Nadeem who just came out of a year-long knee injury, propelled his season-best 86.79m to book his spot in the finals after Neeraj Chopra in the ongoing championship in Budapest.

The Indian star athlete, who topped the qualification mark, secured his spot in the finals with a massive of 88.7m throw. Both the players have also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 surpassing the qualification mark.

Nadeem posted a photograph on Instagram and expressed his camaraderie towards Neeraj soon after the game and said that he wants Chopra to perform well in the finals. He also looked confident about achieving the big feat in finals on Sunday.

“My fight is with myself only. I did 90.18m at the Commonwealth Games last year and want to do better than that here. My body feels good. Inshallah, final me maza ayega," Arshad added.

    • Both the players have their paths crossed many times in the game. Nadeem won Gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year with a humongous throw of 90.18m, the best by any South Asian in the sport.

    With Manu and Kishore joining Chopra India now has 3 players in the finals. The 12-member finals on Sunday will be very interesting to watch out which will be dominated by the Asians.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    About the Author

    Ritayan Basu

    first published: August 26, 2023, 13:39 IST
