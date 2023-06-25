Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Birmingham Classic: Jelena Ostapenko Overcomes Barbora Krejcikova in Final to Emerge Triumphant

The Latvian came out on top beating Krejcikova 7-6 (8), 6-4 to claim her sixth singles title and her second on grass after triumphing at Eastbourne in 2021

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 22:19 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko returns a shot to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in the women's singles final match on day six of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
Jelena Ostapenko staved off a late comeback to beat top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova in the Birmingham Classic final on Sunday to win her second title on grass.

In a battle of the top two seeds and former French Open champions, it was the second-seeded Latvian who came out on top, winning 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Krejcikova hadn’t dropped a set all week coming into the championship match. But it was Ostapenko who secured a tight opening set at her fourth opportunity in the tiebreaker.

Ostapenko then raced to a 5-1 lead to leave her on the brink of victory before Krejcikova responded by winning three games in a row.

“I was really close from 5-1 to 5-4 but then I managed somehow and I’m really, really happy about it," said Ostapenko, who had four three-set matches before the final.

    • “I was fighting every match. I played five great matches, this was the only match in two sets. It’s a great preparation for Wimbledon and there’s still a couple of things I can do better."

    It was Ostapenko’s sixth singles title and her second on grass after triumphing at Eastbourne in 2021.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

