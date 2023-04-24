BMW Open: Holger Rune Successfully Defends Title Against Botic van de Zandschulp in Summit Clash

Holger Rune shrugged off a shoulder injury and saved four match points in a dramatic third set fightback to defeat Botic van de Zandschulp and claim a second straight ATP Munich title on Sunday.
Rune prevailed 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/3) in a rematch of last year’s decider in Munich which he won when Van de Zandschulp retired with chest pains when leading in the opening set.
“I was feeling really exhausted but I was fighting until the end and I tried everything I could to come back into the match," Rune, 19, said.
“I think for the crowd it was the perfect final. We really pushed each other to the limit and I am super happy I defended the title today."
Top-seeded Rune took the first set comfortably but was blown away in the second.
World number seven Rune then began to struggle with a right shoulder problem and needed a medical time-out at 3-1 down in the decider before Van de Zandschulp raced to a 5-2, 40/15 lead.
However, Rune fought back, saving two match points to make it 5-3, then two more to force the tie-break despite twisting his ankle.
He then went on to dominate the tie-break to claim his fourth tour-level title.
