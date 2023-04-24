Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » BMW Open: Holger Rune Successfully Defends Title Against Botic van de Zandschulp in Summit Clash

BMW Open: Holger Rune Successfully Defends Title Against Botic van de Zandschulp in Summit Clash

Dane Rune got the beating of Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/3) in a rematch of last year's decider in Munich, which the Dane won after his opponent retired with chest pains when leading in the opening set

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 10:03 IST

Munich, Germany

Holger Rune (Twitter)
Holger Rune (Twitter)

Holger Rune shrugged off a shoulder injury and saved four match points in a dramatic third set fightback to defeat Botic van de Zandschulp and claim a second straight ATP Munich title on Sunday.

Rune prevailed 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/3) in a rematch of last year’s decider in Munich which he won when Van de Zandschulp retired with chest pains when leading in the opening set.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

“I was feeling really exhausted but I was fighting until the end and I tried everything I could to come back into the match," Rune, 19, said.

Advertisement

“I think for the crowd it was the perfect final. We really pushed each other to the limit and I am super happy I defended the title today."

RELATED NEWS

Top-seeded Rune took the first set comfortably but was blown away in the second.

World number seven Rune then began to struggle with a right shoulder problem and needed a medical time-out at 3-1 down in the decider before Van de Zandschulp raced to a 5-2, 40/15 lead.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

However, Rune fought back, saving two match points to make it 5-3, then two more to force the tie-break despite twisting his ankle.

He then went on to dominate the tie-break to claim his fourth tour-level title.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 24, 2023, 10:03 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 10:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos

+8PHOTOS

Inside Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Showers: Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor Take Part In The Festivities, See Pics