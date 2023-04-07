Boxer Carl Froch Once Again Makes a Bizarre Claim About His Flat Earth Theory

Former boxer Carl Froch took the internet by storm in 2019 when he strangely argued that the world is flat. Four years have now passed but Froch does not seem to have changed his mind. The British boxer has once again raised eyebrows after making a somewhat similar claim. Talking on Macklin’s Take Boxing podcast, Froch doubled down on his infamous theory. “Here’s the problem. I have tried to prove - and I challenge anybody listening to this - prove that the Earth is spherical. Prove that it is round. Prove that it is actually a globe," he said. Macklin did try to protest but the former Super Middleweight world champion was in no mood to give in.

“I could get a piece of A4 paper, write down the centre of the flat Earth - which is the North Pole - and write down the ice wall - which is right down the south side - all the way around the circumference of the flat Earth, and you would circumnavigate and you’d get from where you just said [LA] to where you just said [Brisbane] in the same flight path," Carl Froch went on to add.

Imparting a sarcastic tone, as if he has settled the debate, Carl Froch then cheekily suggested moving on to the “next question."

Boxing fraternity has been scratching its head since 2019 to find out whether Carl Froch was serious about his ill-famed hypothesis. But Froch’s latest comments have done just enough to clear those doubts.

Carl Froch has been in the headlines, thanks to his fiery statements. In recent times, Froch often made news for calling out social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul and his brother Logan. But Paul brothers have not been Froch’s sole targets. Froch has called out UFC champ Conor McGregor. Froch had sensationally expressed his desire to face The Notorious.

Carl Froch retired from boxing following his sensational win over George Groves in London in 2014. Froch capped off his professional career with a record of 33-2. Froch’s impressive record includes 24 knockout wins. Following his stint as a professional boxer, Froch decided to venture into commentary.

