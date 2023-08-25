'Someone Your Son's Age Dies..': After Bray Wyatt's Demise, The Rock 'Heartbroken'; Ric Flair Leads Tributes

Former 2-time WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, AKA Windham Rotunda passed away on Thursday, WWE confirmed on social media. Wyatt’s untimely demise at the age of 36 has sent shockwaves down the WWE universe as they are still recovering from losing Terry Funk a day earlier.

Wyatt who was away from the ring for a while had been suffering from health issues and after his sad demise, many legendary wrestlers of the industry took to social media to mourn the loss including the likes of Triple H, The Rock, Mick Foley and Ric Flair among others.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36," read a statement from WWE.

Triple H himself broke the news on X (formerly Twitter), urging privacy for the Rotunda family during the hard times.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," wrote the WWE Chief Content Officer.

The Rock AKA Dwayne Johnson wrote that Wyatt was a ‘Very unique, cool and rare character’.

Legendary WWE wrestlers Ric Flair and Mick Foley also mourned the loss of the third-generation wrestler.

Current WWE wrestlers Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman who competed alongside Wyatt wrote that they were in a state of shock.

