Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Granted Regular Bail by Delhi Court

Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was granted regular bail on Thursday along with assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

“I am granting bail on a bond of Rs 25,000 each with certain conditions," Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal said.

The metropolitan court directed the accused not to leave the country without its prior permission and not offer any inducement to witnesses in the case.

ALSO READ| ‘Justice and Fair Selection’: Sakshi Malik Says She Turned Down Offer of Direct Entry Into Asian Games

Seven women wrestlers had alleged that the 66-year-old outgoing WFI president had made undue and unwelcome sexual advances towards female athletes.

Advertisement

Protests at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital were organised by some of the nation’s top wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik to name a few.

The protest was called off initially following assurances from the government, but the wrestlers resumed their protest a few weeks later as they felt that the government wasn’t holding up the promises made.

Things flared up when the police did not take up the complaint the seven wrestlers had intended to register and the wrestlers took to the streets again.

The wrestlers held talks with high-ranking officials in the government including Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Things turned ugly as the protesting wrestlers marched towards the new parliamentary building before being detained by the police, who also cleared out the original site of protest. The wrestlers were released soon after and the government assured that action will be taken against the 66-year-old Gona native Brij Bhushan.

ALSO READ| Transfer News LIVE Updates, 21 July: Manchester United Announce Andre Onana, Everton to Bring in Arnaut Danjuma