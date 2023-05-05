British GP: Brad Pitt to Drive at Silverstone for New F1 Movie Backed by Lewis Hamilton

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt is set to join F1 action at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone in July. While the renowned actor will be driving on the track all alone, he will not be joined by any other race cars, Pitt will be driving a Mercedes-designed car for a new F1 movie which is being backed by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

As per multiple reports, Brad Pitt will be the lead actor in the project, and the movie will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, the same man who was behind the cameras for Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

F1 reporter Will Buxton revealed on social media that Pitt will be driving an F2-adapted car during the race in Silverstone, and the footage thus shot will be used in the film that is currently under the pipeline.

Needless to say that the Hollywood actor will be all alone on the track while the movie’s shooting will be done.

Buxton also confirmed Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton is playing his part in the development of the project.

“What an honour to host the final panel of the day at F1 Accelerate with movie royalty Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski. Their F1 movie sounds incredible. They’re creating an 11th team and filming on track and on event from Silverstone to the end of the year," Buxton wrote on social media.

“They’ve spent 18 months taking what they learnt on Top Gun: Maverick to develop the smallest moveable 6k camera ever designed to take the viewer into the cockpit. A cockpit in which their stars will actually drive. That’s right. Brad Pitt driving an F1 car from Silverstone onwards," he added.

“Lewis Hamilton is in daily communication and is advising on storyline and script to ensure it’s the most accurate racing film ever made," wrote the F1 reporter further.

