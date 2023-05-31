Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » BWF Could Permit Russians, Belarusians to Return From Ban as Neutral Athletes

BWF Could Permit Russians, Belarusians to Return From Ban as Neutral Athletes

BWF said on Wednesday that it had commissioned a regulative and operational framework to allow athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports to compete as individual neutral athletes

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 16:48 IST

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Badminton representative photo
Badminton representative photo

Badminton’s governing body paved the way Wednesday for Russian and Belarusian players to return to competition as neutrals after they were banned over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

It comes with the Paris Olympics just over a year away and sports federations grappling with what to do about athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus.

ALSO READ| ISL Transfer News: Ahmed Jahouh Joins Odisha FC, Will Play Under Sergio Lobera Again

Badminton World Federation (BWF) barred Russian and Belarusian players in March last year and in April extended the ban as Moscow’s assault on Ukraine stretched into a second year.

But on Wednesday the BWF said it had commissioned “a regulative and operational framework to allow athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports to compete as individual neutral athletes".

“BWF council will then deliberate on the merits of the principles, framework and timeline to potentially lift the suspension of Russian and Belarussian athletes," the Kuala Lumpur-based BWF said in a statement.

The council will meet in August in Copenhagen.

Athletes from both countries have faced differing sanctions from a multitude of sports since Russia invaded Ukraine.

ALSO READ| Leeds United Owner Secures Deal to Take Over Troubled Sampdoria

In March the IOC recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes return to international competition, without commenting on their possible presence at the Paris Games.

Many sports, including badminton, have begun their qualifying campaigns for the 2024 Games.

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    first published: May 31, 2023, 16:48 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 16:48 IST
    Read More