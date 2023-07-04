BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu Slides to No.15, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Occupy No.3 in Doubles

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu slid three places to drop to the 15th position in the latest BWF World rankings issued on Tuesday following her poor showing off late.

Sindhu, who dropped out of the elite top 10 in April this year, now has 51,070 points from 13 tournaments.

The 27-year-old has struggled to find form since the turn of the year and the injury she sustained did not make things better for the shuttler from Hyderabad.

The 27-year-old, who will be in action at the Canada Open Super 500 this week, has looked off-colour this season after returning from a five-month-long injury layoff following a stress fracture on her ankle en route her Commonwealth Games gold in August last year.

The highlight this season has been a final finish at the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 and a semifinal at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 for Sindhu, who was handed ousted early in multiple events at the beginning of the year.

The fearsome doubles partnership of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who have bagged the spotlight recently with their dominant performances this season are the top-ranked Indian men’s doubles players at world number 3.

The Indian pair have been outstanding in the past couple of years and have moved from strength to strength since helping the nation win the Thomas Cup last year.

HS Prannoy is the best-ranked Indian in the men’s singles, coming in at 8th position, while Lakshya Sen is positioned 19th in the rankings followed by veteran Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who comes in at 20.

