Home » Sports » BWF Rankings: Satwik-Chirag Pair Achieves Career-best World No. 4, Prannoy, Srikanth Too Improve

BWF Rankings: Satwik-Chirag Pair Achieves Career-best World No. 4, Prannoy, Srikanth Too Improve

The Satwik-Chirag pair now has 74,651 points from 12 tournaments.

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 19:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Twitter)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Twitter)

India’s top doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gained a place to achieve a career-best ranking of world number 4 in the latest BWF rankings issued on Tuesday.

The Satwik-Chirag pair, which claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal and French Open Super 750 crown last year and won the Swiss Open Super 300 title this season, now has 74,651 points from 12 tournaments.

Fresh for his maiden BWF World Tour title at Malaysia Masters last week, HS Prannoy jumped one place to regain the world number 8 ranking, while Kidambi Srikanth climbed three positions to get his place back in the top 20. He is 20th.

Lakshya Sen, however, slipped a place to world no. 23 after an early exit from the Malaysia Masters.

In women’s singles, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remained static at 13th spot, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also stayed at the 15th position in women’s doubles.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Aditya Maheshwari

    first published: May 30, 2023, 19:20 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 19:20 IST
